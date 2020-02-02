Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

FOXNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Gunfire erupted after a funeral Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

MORNING RUSH: Dad in Amber Alert found dead [Video]MORNING RUSH: Dad in Amber Alert found dead

Here's what you need to know in SWFL

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:35Published

Police searching for suspect following double shooting in Fort Myers [Video]Police searching for suspect following double shooting in Fort Myers

FMPD is searching for a gunman who shot two people at Babe's Night Club, then took off in a vehicle that crashed. We're told the suspect then fled on foot.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3 women found dead in South Florida; baby missing

MIAMI (AP) — Police are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home, authorities said. Investigators believe...
Seattle Times

2 people killed in shooting after funeral in Riviera Beach, Florida, police say

A shooting occurred outside the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach. Police said a 15-year-old boy and an adult male died at the scene.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

8NewsNow

8 News NOW Gunfire erupted after a funeral today in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded… https://t.co/NhhX5iP8IM 3 minutes ago

LederHals

Leder Hals Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral https://t.co/3dDDaFhruE 5 minutes ago

jojorez

🌊🍷🐾JoAnne🐾🍷🌊 RT @CourthouseNews: Police: 2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting After Florida Funeral https://t.co/8uKiIRG1ye https://t.co/qonZTCpM7E 7 minutes ago

breakingnewsma

US Breaking News Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral. https://t.co/BuKOaKdlzv https://t.co/SCh7yLlAIR 8 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral https://t.co/JrzLfVRIQI 12 minutes ago

AtlantaNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Atlanta (GA) CBS46: Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral 13 minutes ago

wilsdomain

Wil's Domain Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral https://t.co/ivzB4O8Mh5 https://t.co/4aHWVwcZBD 15 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral | Fox News https://t.co/c9QD2WfaUe 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.