Boston student confirmed as 8th U.S. coronavirus case

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus U.S. health officials over the weekend confirmed an eighth case of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus in the United States - this time in Massachusetts. Chris Dignam has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published 3 hours ago UMass Students Wary After First Coronavirus Case In Massachusetts Found WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:19Published 22 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kerala confirms 2nd coronavirus case, patient stable Kerala reported the country’s second novel coronavirus case on Sunday, with a male student of a university in Wuhan admitted to Alappuzha medical college...

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago



Vigil along India-Nepal border in West Bengal strengthened after confirmed coronavirus case in Nepal A Nepali student home from China tested positive for the new coronavirus, an official in Kathmandu said on January 24, making it the first confirmed case in the...

Zee News 1 week ago





Tweets about this