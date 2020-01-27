Global  

Boston student confirmed as 8th U.S. coronavirus case

CBS News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
U.S. officials have declared a public health emergency.
News video: UMass Boston Student Becomes First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts

UMass Boston Student Becomes First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts 02:05

 WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus [Video]U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus

U.S. health officials over the weekend confirmed an eighth case of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus in the United States - this time in Massachusetts. Chris Dignam has more.

UMass Students Wary After First Coronavirus Case In Massachusetts Found [Video]UMass Students Wary After First Coronavirus Case In Massachusetts Found

WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Kerala confirms 2nd coronavirus case, patient stable

Kerala reported the country’s second novel coronavirus case on Sunday, with a male student of a university in Wuhan admitted to Alappuzha medical college...
Vigil along India-Nepal border in West Bengal strengthened after confirmed coronavirus case in Nepal

A Nepali student home from China tested positive for the new coronavirus, an official in Kathmandu said on January 24, making it the first confirmed case in the...
