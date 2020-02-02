The young boy has a thrift store and sells clothing to help families save money.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Emobileme Emo 11-Year-Old CEO Stages Black History Month Talent Showcase In Brooklyn https://t.co/37cJvPAXh3 56 minutes ago Tricey It's Black History Month! On this day, one of the most famous poets, Langston Hughes was born in the year 1902. Hu… https://t.co/vweHSwUKOQ 14 hours ago