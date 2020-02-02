Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 11-Year-Old CEO Stages Black History Month Talent Showcase In Brooklyn

11-Year-Old CEO Stages Black History Month Talent Showcase In Brooklyn

CBS 2 Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The young boy has a thrift store and sells clothing to help families save money.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Young CEO Sponsors Free Community Financial Seminars

Young CEO Sponsors Free Community Financial Seminars 00:47

 February is Black History Month, and talent was on display in Brooklyn.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

emopic

Emobileme Emo 11-Year-Old CEO Stages Black History Month Talent Showcase In Brooklyn https://t.co/37cJvPAXh3 56 minutes ago

soundtechlady80

Tricey It's Black History Month! On this day, one of the most famous poets, Langston Hughes was born in the year 1902. Hu… https://t.co/vweHSwUKOQ 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.