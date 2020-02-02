Global  

15-Year-Old South Florida Football Player Killed In Church Shooting In Riviera Beach

cbs4.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A South Florida high school football player, who was attending his grandfather’s funeral, was killed Saturday in a shooting in Riviera Beach.
News video: 2 people shot and killed after a funeral in Riviera Beach

2 people shot and killed after a funeral in Riviera Beach 02:22

 Two people were shot and killed and two others were injured by gunfire after a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

