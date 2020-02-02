Global  

Henrik Lundqvist Shuts Out Red Wings In Rangers’ Win

CBS 2 Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The Rangers also beat Detroit at home on Friday night and have won six of nine games, generating some hope they can rally into playoff contention.
News video: Henrik Lundqvist records first shutout since 2017

Henrik Lundqvist records first shutout since 2017 03:26

 Stopping all 33 shots he faced, New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist recorded his first shutout since 2017 in the Rangers' 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings

New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights [Video]New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/31/2020

NHL Highlights | Red Wings @ Rangers 1/31/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Red Wings @ Rangers 1/31/20

Extended highlights of the Detroit Red Wings at the New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist shuts out Red Wings in Rangers’ 1-0 win

DETROIT (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period, giving the New York Rangers in...
