Early spring or more winter? Groundhog's forecast coming

Newsday Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around
News video: Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day

Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day 00:32

 If Phil sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter, if he doesn't, we will have an early spring.

Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around....
Seattle Times

Groundhog Day results 2020: No shadow! Phil predicts early spring is coming

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day 2020. As the legend goes, this means we're in for an early spring.
USATODAY.com


