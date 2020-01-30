Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil declares early spring "a certainty"

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil declares early spring "a certainty"

CBS News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Awoken by the crowd's chants of "Phil!" the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to hail before making his decision.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring 03:32

 The Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring in 2020.

Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Ground Hog Day Prediction [Video]WEB EXTRA: Ground Hog Day Prediction

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow which means he predicts that Spring will come early.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:14Published

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring [Video]Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Groundhog Day: Why Punxsutawney Phil will likely call for 6 more weeks of winter

How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil, how was Groundhog Day invented and why so many imitators?  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TIMETMZ.com

Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around....
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QueenMelmendi

Nicol E Melmenditon RT @WAVY_News: Don't forget! @J_Wheeler_WAVY will be joining #ChesapeakeChuck later today for his own prediction! https://t.co/FMhx0hS7NP 1 minute ago

ShaniDixon

Shani Dixon #GroundhogDay Punxsutawney Phil declares early #spring "a certainty" ! https://t.co/BKupscuWNh #winter #Weather https://t.co/nTpEVS7D3J 6 minutes ago

WAVY_News

WAVY TV 10 Don't forget! @J_Wheeler_WAVY will be joining #ChesapeakeChuck later today for his own prediction! https://t.co/FMhx0hS7NP 7 minutes ago

WGK73

🐧Will Klucinec 🐧 RT @21WFMJNews: Pennsylvania groundhog declares early spring 'a certainty' https://t.co/kWREqlxhLD 18 minutes ago

OFAAthletics1

OA Athletics Early Spring is “a certainty” #GroundhogsDay #PunxsutawneyPhil @ofa_baseball @OFA_Lax @OFATennis @oalacrossseclub… https://t.co/qWhFHDRfYv 25 minutes ago

21WFMJNews

21WFMJNews Pennsylvania groundhog declares early spring 'a certainty' https://t.co/kWREqlxhLD 38 minutes ago

OfficialNews230

News230 Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see shadow, declares early spring “a certainty”… https://t.co/Iiaki34a9a 42 minutes ago

berensto

BrianErenstone Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil declares early spring "a certainty" https://t.co/jzK7pZhg54 via @CBSNews 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.