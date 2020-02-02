Global  

Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don’t See Their Shadows

CBS 2 Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Good news for those who love warmer weather. 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows

Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows 00:42

 Good news for those who love warmer weather. Staten Island Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil both agree there will be an early spring this year. 

Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around....
Seattle Times


