Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Plenty Of Sun For Super Bowl Sunday In Miami

Plenty Of Sun For Super Bowl Sunday In Miami

cbs4.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Super sunny weather expected for Super Bowl Sunday with highs around 70 and a dry northwest breeze.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl To Have South Florida Very Busy This Weekend

Super Bowl To Have South Florida Very Busy This Weekend 02:52

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports on the Big Game weekend set to break records.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Photo opportunities for those in Miami for Super Bowl [Video]Photo opportunities for those in Miami for Super Bowl

If you are lucky enough to be at the big game there are plenty of photo opportunities around Miami.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:41Published

Big bets placed on Super Bowl Sunday. [Video]Big bets placed on Super Bowl Sunday.

NEWS: Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest sports betting day of the year.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kanye West Bringing Sunday Service to Super Bowl Sunday in Miami

Kanye West took to Twitter on Tuesday (Jan. 28) to announce that he's bringing Sunday Service to the Super Bowl's host city of Miami...
Billboard.com

Super Bowl Forecast: Plenty Of Sun, Cooler Temps

Super sunny weather expected for Super Bowl Sunday with highs around 70 and a dry northwest breeze.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.