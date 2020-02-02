Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Punxsutawney Phil > Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil says bring on spring!

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil says bring on spring!

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
On Groundhog Day 2020, Punxsutawney Phil could not find his shadow.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring 03:32

 The Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring in 2020.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spring is coming! Phil the Groundhog sees no shadow [Video]Spring is coming! Phil the Groundhog sees no shadow

Millions of Americans suffering from the winter doldrums can brighten up this weekend as the weather forecast was looking good - at least for the thousands relying on the annual prediction of groundhog..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Sunny Groundhog Day in store [Video]Sunny Groundhog Day in store

Today it’s all about the groundhogs but whether or not “Phil” or “Jimmy” see their shadows doesn’t matter because we’ve got sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way for today.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil doesn't see shadow, predicts early spring

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil doesn't see shadow, predicts early springFebruary 2 of every year, the groundhog would come out of his temporary home in Gobbler's Knob, and if he saw his shadow and returned to his burrow, it signified...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •USATODAY.comTelegraph.co.ukFOXNews.comTMZ.com

Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

zerospaceie

James OSullivan RT @MallowNews: Groundhog Day: More support for Sinn Fein as Punxsutawney Phil says ‘Up The RA!” #GE2020 https://t.co/zMe2optAHr 13 seconds ago

_kel97

kelly i understand the need for hot weather girls bc punxsutawney phil is so cute i’d believe anything his little groundhog shadow says 2 minutes ago

kstate_union

KState Student Union Happy Groundhog Day! No matter what Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog says, Kansas weather will do whatever it please… https://t.co/gqZnD9V7Ka 3 minutes ago

jscogg71

Chris Scoggins RT @TVAmy: Punxsutawney Phil says we'll have an early spring! https://t.co/1DOVOmCKsS via WSPA7 6 minutes ago

Hootentown2

sharon4859⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Paddydad: So Punxsutawney Phil Says early Spring Blossoming flowers Warmth it will bring On a groundhog's prediction We can stand sti… 7 minutes ago

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News Punxsutawney Phil says we'll have an early spring! https://t.co/1DOVOmCKsS via WSPA7 8 minutes ago

Mnivla

Alvin Marble RT @CelebrantRach: Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil from Pennsylvania says here’s to an early Spring! Today’s date is also a palindro… 9 minutes ago

Fionnuala____

Councillor NualaKilleen Groundhog Day: Early spring a certainty, says Punxsutawney Phil https://t.co/NtWBSpPzoJ 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.