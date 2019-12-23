Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 19-Year-Old Dead After Jumping From Vessel In Hudson Yards

19-Year-Old Dead After Jumping From Vessel In Hudson Yards

Gothamist Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
19-Year-Old Dead After Jumping From Vessel In Hudson YardsIt's unclear what part of the installation he jumped from. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Teen Reportedly Jumps To His Death Off Vessel In Hudson Yards

Teen Reportedly Jumps To His Death Off Vessel In Hudson Yards 00:38

 A 19-year-old man reportedly jumped to his death off the Vessel sculpture in Hudson Yards.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hudson Yards Vessel Adding Accessibility [Video]Hudson Yards Vessel Adding Accessibility

The Vessel at Hudson Yards is adding more accessibility for people with disabilities.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The High Line’s Latest Starchitect Project

Thomas Heatherwick, who created the Vessel at Hudson Yards, has designed buildings where every window is a bay window.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

loserbuysdinner

🥱 RT @Gothamist: 19-Year-Old Dead After Jumping From Vessel In Hudson Yards https://t.co/KK5shJ2zyW 7 minutes ago

madeehamerchant

Madeeha Merchant 19-Year-Old Dead After Jumping From Vessel In Hudson Yards https://t.co/1MzEsZQZ90 via @gothamist 11 minutes ago

Sensibiliy

K.DuVal 19-Year-Old Dead After Jumping From Vessel In Hudson Yards https://t.co/IM1GO8e6qL via @gothamist 27 minutes ago

peterjen99

🗽Jennifer Cunningham🇺🇸 That didn’t take long. Sad. https://t.co/GjZBN8LXMX 39 minutes ago

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC 19-Year-Old Dead After Jumping From Vessel In Hudson Yards https://t.co/QwMZxsKolv https://t.co/R0ZufGIjdT #NYC 39 minutes ago

simon_cousins

Simon ©ousins 🧢 19-Year-Old Dead After Jumping From Vessel In Hudson Yards NYC https://t.co/jXISGywG1G 51 minutes ago

Gothamist

Gothamist 19-Year-Old Dead After Jumping From Vessel In Hudson Yards https://t.co/KK5shJ2zyW 59 minutes ago

florentino5012

Florentino Gutierrez A 29-year-old Tri-City woman is dead after SPEEDING THROUGH a Kennewick ROUNDABOUT, jumping across a creek and FLYI… https://t.co/Sgo5C8s8hf 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.