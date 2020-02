Sunday’s warm temperatures could break records, but they won’t last long -- freezing rain and snow will move in to the Denver region early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service at Boulder.



Recent related videos from verified sources Audra's Sunday Forecast Another warm day for Sunday before the cold and snow return next week. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:21Published 12 hours ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast Cloudy skies will stick around tonight with a warm front lifting through. Some flurries or drizzle are possible as temperatures fall into the lower 30s with a steady west wind at 10-15 mph. The.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:26Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Denver weather: Sunday sunshine with possible snow Monday Enjoy the warm weather on Sunday, Denver, because snow might be on the way this week.

Denver Post 1 week ago



Denver weather: Snow showers possible after 8 a.m. Monday Denver's morning commute could become complicated by isolated snow showers Monday. Snow could start falling in isolated locations along the Front Range by 8...

Denver Post 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this News Aggregated Denver weather: Potentially record-breaking warm temps for Super Bowl Sunday to give way to snow Monday https://t.co/nPF9VidiXw 7 minutes ago Chris Campbel denvernews: Denver weather: Potentially record-breaking warm temps for Super Bowl Sunday to give way to snow Monday https://t.co/eMiN0OZ2wE 20 minutes ago Denver News Denver weather: Potentially record-breaking warm temps for Super Bowl Sunday to give way to snow Monday https://t.co/FqsOWMZFj1 36 minutes ago