Officials Await Test Results Of Possible Coronavirus Patient In New York City

CBS 2 Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
If the case is confirmed, it would be the first diagnosis in New York City. 
 A man who recently returned to the U.S. from China is at Bellevue Hospital Sunday being tested for possible exposure to the coronavirus. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Health Officials Investigating First Possible Case Of Coronavirus In NYC [Video]Health Officials Investigating First Possible Case Of Coronavirus In NYC

One person in New York City is being tested for the coronavirus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Mayor Bill De Blasio, Health Officials Discuss NYC's First Possible Coronavirus Case [Video]Mayor Bill De Blasio, Health Officials Discuss NYC's First Possible Coronavirus Case

Mayor Bill de Blasio and health officials held a press conference at Bellevue Hospital on Feb. 1, 2020, to discuss the first possible case of coronavirus in New York City.

NC Officials: test results negative for coronavirus in RDU passenger

Testing has confirmed a person who passed through RDU Airport on Thursday was not infected with the deadly coronavirus. The N.C. Division of Public Health said...
bizjournals

NC officials: Test results negative for coronavirus in Raleigh-Durham International Airport passenger

Testing has confirmed a person who passed through Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Thursday was not infected with the deadly coronavirus. The N.C....
bizjournals

