LI groundhogs agree: Hal, Mel see shadow, foretell 6 more weeks of winter

Newsday Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The local furry forecasters' prediction contradicts that of Staten Island Chuck and their more famous Pennsylvania counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil, neither of which saw its shadow.
News video: This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd)

This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd) 01:03

 This Day in History: The First Groundhog Day February 2, 1887 Groundhog Day was celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Tradition has it that if a groundhog comes out of its hole on this day and sees its shadow, it runs back into its burrow, predicting six...

TracyVanDyne14

Tracy Van Dyne LI groundhogs agree: Hal, Mel see shadow, foretell 6 more weeks of winter https://t.co/calK3ZJbyO via @Newsday 3 hours ago

