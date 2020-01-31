LI groundhogs agree: Hal, Mel see shadow, foretell 6 more weeks of winter

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd) 01:03 This Day in History: The First Groundhog Day February 2, 1887 Groundhog Day was celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Tradition has it that if a groundhog comes out of its hole on this day and sees its shadow, it runs back into its burrow, predicting six...