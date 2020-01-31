LI groundhogs agree: Hal, Mel see shadow, foretell 6 more weeks of winter
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () The local furry forecasters' prediction contradicts that of Staten Island Chuck and their more famous Pennsylvania counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil, neither of which saw its shadow.
This Day in History: The First Groundhog Day February 2, 1887 Groundhog Day was celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Tradition has it that if a groundhog comes out of its hole on this day and sees its shadow, it runs back into its burrow, predicting six...
