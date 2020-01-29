Global  

Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow Sunday, which means Spring will come early this year. The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle revealed this year's prediction at sunrise on Sunday. (Feb. 2)
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York
Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows

Early Spring On The Way: Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil Both Don't See Their Shadows 00:42

 Good news for those who love warmer weather. Staten Island Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil both agree there will be an early spring this year. 

