Pastor Of Riviera Beach Church Where Teen, Man Were Killed Knew There May Be Trouble

cbs4.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The senior pastor of a Riviera Beach church where two people were shot and killed after a funeral on Saturday said he was aware that there was some tension among the family.
News video: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Riviera Beach funeral

2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Riviera Beach funeral 01:19

 Two people, including a teenager, were shot and killed and two others were injured by gunfire after a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

2 people shot and killed after a funeral in Riviera Beach [Video]2 people shot and killed after a funeral in Riviera Beach

Two people were shot and killed and two others were injured by gunfire after a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

25 rounds fired in Riviera Beach Thursday night; 1 man injured [Video]25 rounds fired in Riviera Beach Thursday night; 1 man injured

Riviera Beach police said a man was shot in the leg after ShotSpotter technology detected 25 rounds were fired.

15-Year-Old South Florida Football Player Killed In Church Shooting In Riviera Beach

A South Florida high school football player, who was attending his grandfather’s funeral, was killed Saturday in a shooting in Riviera Beach.
cbs4.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

ImWatchingToo 🐾👠 RT @CBSMiami: A pastor of a Riviera Beach church where two people were killed after a funeral there said he got a phone call the night befo… 28 minutes ago

CBS4 Miami A pastor of a Riviera Beach church where two people were killed after a funeral there said he got a phone call the… https://t.co/56Vv2HlTRm 30 minutes ago

Wheatty RT @LinnieSupall: Pastor speaks on riviera beach shooting that took place outside church as a funeral was underway https://t.co/4YbVoEuz7m 16 hours ago

Kathy Huffman RT @wryly721: Pastor at Riviera Beach church says the shooting after a funeral....was between family members - WTF? Who brings a gun to a… 17 hours ago

Jess Duntno Family Feud? Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said on Facebook the church was “very aware” that violence was a possibility… https://t.co/qCSfWUcBG9 18 hours ago

Carolyn DiPaolo RT @mannahhorse: Scenes from Victory City Church in Riviera Beach, where two are dead. Pastor Tywuante Lupoe says it was not a “targeted in… 18 hours ago

wryly Pastor at Riviera Beach church says the shooting after a funeral....was between family members - WTF? Who brings a… https://t.co/xhUS4ZQ5r3 20 hours ago

Hannah Morse Scenes from Victory City Church in Riviera Beach, where two are dead. Pastor Tywuante Lupoe says it was not a “targ… https://t.co/OfEq9Kozm4 20 hours ago

