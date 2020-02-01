Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Pastor Of Riviera Beach Church Where Teen, Man Were Killed Knew There May Be Trouble

Pastor Of Riviera Beach Church Where Teen, Man Were Killed Knew There May Be Trouble

cbs4.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The senior pastor of a Riviera Beach church where two people were shot and killed after a funeral on Saturday said he was aware that there was some tension among the family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: 15-Year-Old Gunned Down Outside A Riviera Beach Church Just Moments After His Grandfather's Funeral

15-Year-Old Gunned Down Outside A Riviera Beach Church Just Moments After His Grandfather's Funeral 02:53

 CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports 15-year-old Terrance Jackson and 47-year-old Royce Freeman were both killed.

Recent related videos from verified sources

2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Riviera Beach funeral [Video]2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Riviera Beach funeral

Two people, including a teenager, were shot and killed and two others were injured by gunfire after a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:19Published

2 people shot and killed after a funeral in Riviera Beach [Video]2 people shot and killed after a funeral in Riviera Beach

Two people were shot and killed and two others were injured by gunfire after a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

15-Year-Old South Florida Football Player Killed In Church Shooting In Riviera Beach

A South Florida high school football player, who was attending his grandfather’s funeral, was killed Saturday in a shooting in Riviera Beach.
cbs4.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.