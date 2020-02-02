Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > London police kill suspect in “terrorism-related” stabbings

London police kill suspect in “terrorism-related” stabbings

Denver Post Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Police shot and killed a man in south London after he wounded at least two people in "terrorism-related" stabbings Sunday, the city's police department said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London

Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London 02:45

 Police forensics were seen at the aftermath of a terror attack in Streatham, south London, on Sunday evening (February 2). The attacker was shot dead by police. Three were injured in the attack, with one in life-threatening condition.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack [Video]Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack

Local Lambeth councillor and Green LamParty co-leader Jonathan Bartley says the community is ‘shocked and devastated’ by the attack. He also speculated over what police may have known beforehand..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Londoners evacuate as armed police shoot dead man in 'terrorist-related' incident in Streatham [Video]Londoners evacuate as armed police shoot dead man in 'terrorist-related' incident in Streatham

Londoners have been told to evacuate Streatham High Road as armed police shot dead a man in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham on February 2. According to reports, two people have been..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police kill a man in London after several stabbed in 'terrorist-related' incident

London police shot and killed a man during a “terrorism-related incident” Sunday that involved the stabbings of “a number of people,” the British...
France 24 Also reported by •SBSDeutsche WelleFOXNews.comReutersHinduZee News

2 injured, suspect killed by police in terror-related stabbings in London

London police have shot and killed a man during what British police are calling a "terrorism-related" stabbing incident that injured two people in the U.K....
CBC.ca Also reported by •SBSDeutsche WelleTamworth HeraldHinduZee News

Tweets about this

ShakilbuttAhmad

ShakilAhmadButt Police kill suspect in ‘terrorism-related’ London stabbings https://t.co/rttH1E23Jo 21 minutes ago

TTristalove

ttlove RT @Frolencewalters: #BreakingNews | #London Police Kill Suspect in ‘Terrorism-Related’ Stabbing 3 hours ago. .London Metropolitan Police a… 37 minutes ago

bdbwes

Wesley Ader RT @WPLGLocal10: London police kill suspect in ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings https://t.co/OVXqzmU4PM https://t.co/9zIxaZjlNr 50 minutes ago

NBCDFW

NBC DFW London police kill suspect in ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings https://t.co/53taYMg3Bx 1 hour ago

newsaggregated

News Aggregated London police kill suspect in “terrorism-related” stabbings https://t.co/nIncDrkPS5 1 hour ago

Frolencewalters

-🇦🇺🇺🇸🇦🇺- #BreakingNews | #London Police Kill Suspect in ‘Terrorism-Related’ Stabbing 3 hours ago. .London Metropolitan Polic… https://t.co/G3TlWLa068 2 hours ago

69News

WFMZ-TV 69News London police kill suspect in 'terrorism-related' stabbings https://t.co/KeC5FjSuJR 2 hours ago

NBC12

NBC12 WWBT Richmond Police kill suspect in ‘terrorism-related’ London stabbings https://t.co/AHrQOgLHsl 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.