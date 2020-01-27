Global  

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 2/2

CBS News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
This week "Sunday Morning," with host Jane Pauley, features Wired magazine editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson's look at this week's Iowa caucuses and Democratic voters' most important objective. Plus: Pauley sits down with singer-songwriter James Taylor; Holly Williams visits with "Homeland" star Mandy Patinkin; Tracy Smith talks with Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson, the Oscar-nominated writer-director and star of the rollicking World War II comedy, "Jojo Rabbit"; and Tony Dokoupil looks at the work of silversmiths responsible for creating the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which will be presented to the winner of tonight's Super Bowl.
