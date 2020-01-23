Global  

NFL Surprises Fan With Super Bowl Tickets — He Was A POW In Vietnam When The Chiefs Won In 1970

Daily Caller Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
'We didn’t even know they’d won until three years later'
Chiefs fan who was Vietnam POW during Super Bowl 4 to be special Super Bowl 54 guest

Edward Lee Hubbard had no idea his beloved Kansas City Chiefs were playing in the Super Bowl in 1970. He was a prisoner of war in Vietnam.
