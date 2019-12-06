Global  

Joe Biden: ‘Why don’t you let Joni Ernst know just how smart you are?’

Sunday, 2 February 2020
The former vice president has highlighted two foils for his campaign in the final days before the caucuses: President Trump and Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa.
News video: Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment

Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment 01:45

 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden fired back after Sen. Joni Ernst's said President Trump's impeachment trial could hurt his chances in Iowa.

AXIOS on HBO Season 2 - Joe Biden [Video]AXIOS on HBO Season 2 - Joe Biden

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden sits down with AXIOS co-founder Mike Allen to discuss the state of the Democratic Party. AXIOS on HBO returns for a special episode this Sunday at 6:30 PM on..

Duration: 00:52


Joe Biden Says Joni Ernst ‘Spilled the Beans’ With Impeachment Comments

“I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters,” Ms. Ernst, a senator from Iowa, had said. “She...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Newsy

Jake Tapper Grills Joni Ernst on Biden Comments: You ‘Undermined’ GOP Claim Ukraine Push Isn’t About the Election

CNN's *Jake Tapper* pressed Senator *Joni Ernst* (R-IA) on whether she revealed more than she meant to with her recent comments about former Vice President *Joe...
Mediaite

