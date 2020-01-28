John Kerry denies report that he is contemplating running for president.

Former Secretary of State *John Kerry* denied an NBC News report, Sunday, which claimed an analyst had overheard him in Iowa contemplating a presidential run to...

John Kerry, in now-deleted expletive-laced tweet, addresses report he was overheard planning 2020 run Former Secretary of State John Kerry was overheard in a hotel restaurant Sunday warning of the very real "possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the...

FOXNews.com 6 hours ago



