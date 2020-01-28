Global  

John Kerry denies report that he is contemplating running for president.

NYTimes.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Mr. Kerry made the rookie mistake on Sunday of conducting a private phone call in the lobby of a Des Moines hotel on the day before the Iowa caucuses.
John Kerry Denies ‘F*cking False’ Report He’s Contemplating Presidential Run to Stop Bernie Sanders

John Kerry Denies ‘F*cking False’ Report He’s Contemplating Presidential Run to Stop Bernie SandersFormer Secretary of State *John Kerry* denied an NBC News report, Sunday, which claimed an analyst had overheard him in Iowa contemplating a presidential run to...
Mediaite

John Kerry, in now-deleted expletive-laced tweet, addresses report he was overheard planning 2020 run

Former Secretary of State John Kerry was overheard in a hotel restaurant Sunday warning of the very real "possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the...
FOXNews.com

