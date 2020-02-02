Forthesilencedones "Homeland" star Mandy Patinkin speaks his mind https://t.co/XsfWPJ5YkR by @cbssunday 2 hours ago
fcdyer RT @CBSNews: "Homeland" star Mandy Patinkin speaks his mind https://t.co/sIgixzcV54 https://t.co/fv7wpPxNBK 2 hours ago
vicki parker RT @CBSSunday: "Homeland" star Mandy Patinkin speaks his mind https://t.co/94tV4btZ12 https://t.co/eH6XpIJGNy 2 hours ago
CBS News "Homeland" star Mandy Patinkin speaks his mind https://t.co/sIgixzcV54 https://t.co/fv7wpPxNBK 3 hours ago
Constantino Republican "Homeland" star Mandy Patinkin https://t.co/a26FwOY4Ue via @YouTube 4 hours ago
The Lady Red- the night is dark and full of terror "Homeland" star Mandy Patinkin speaks his mind https://t.co/6eNfDvQf1b #SmartNews 6 hours ago
Criminal Minds Mandy Patinkin, the Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-winning actor-singer known for his intensity, is the calm in the eye of… https://t.co/xXScwuwhg4 6 hours ago
pete "Homeland" star Mandy Patinkin https://t.co/l9bit4s6Hy via @YouTube 7 hours ago