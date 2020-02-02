N.Y. Deploys Aid Team To Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas

Michael R Lambert New York deploys aid team to Puerto Rico earthquake areas https://t.co/bK094TRNU8 3 days ago Kellie Rittershausen Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will lead a NY delegation of aid to Puerto Rico earthquake areas https://t.co/v9OUmuw04M via @WGRZ 4 days ago Idella Sherrod New York Deploys Aid Team to Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas https://t.co/wxdl67nLDD 4 days ago MichEd RT @Deoliver47: Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will lead a delegation to Puerto Rico along with the deployment of… 4 days ago Denise Oliver-Velez Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will lead a delegation to Puerto Rico along with the deplo… https://t.co/AsujxDP86G 4 days ago Giancarlo Croce 🏳️‍🌈✡️ New York Deploys Aid Team to Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas – NBC New York https://t.co/sI7PyrtRVP 5 days ago Nilsa Gonzalez RT @thinkpuertorico: New York Deploys Aid Team to Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas https://t.co/sMwKSPUqd0 5 days ago Think Puerto Rico New York Deploys Aid Team to Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas https://t.co/sMwKSPUqd0 5 days ago