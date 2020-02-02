Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > N.Y. Deploys Aid Team To Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas

N.Y. Deploys Aid Team To Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas

CBS 2 Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
New York has deployed 25 state building inspectors and 26 bilingual mental health professionals to assist with earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Puerto Rico rattled by magnitude 5.0 earthquake

Puerto Rico rattled by magnitude 5.0 earthquake 00:16

 A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico Tuesday morning.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

STATE FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE HELPING PUERTO RICO WITH EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY [Video]STATE FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE HELPING PUERTO RICO WITH EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY

STATE FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE HELPING PUERTO RICO WITH EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY

Credit: KADNPublished

Many Puerto Ricans still living outside one month after powerful earthquake [Video]Many Puerto Ricans still living outside one month after powerful earthquake

Many Puerto Ricans are sleeping outside their homes due to a large number of earthquakes over the past month that has left many homes in ruin. Filmed on February 7, the footage shows the destruction..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5.0 earthquake strikes near Puerto Rico

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck near the south coast of Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
USATODAY.com

David Joslin Shares Ways to Help Puerto Rico After Recent Earthquakes

David Joslin Shares Ways to Help Puerto Rico After Recent Earthquakes*SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 /* Puerto Rico has had its share of natural disasters in recent years, including Hurricanes Irma and Maria. These...
Accesswire


Tweets about this

exetertowncrier

Michael R Lambert New York deploys aid team to Puerto Rico earthquake areas https://t.co/bK094TRNU8 3 days ago

krittershausen

Kellie Rittershausen Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will lead a NY delegation of aid to Puerto Rico earthquake areas https://t.co/v9OUmuw04M via @WGRZ 4 days ago

zephbe

Idella Sherrod New York Deploys Aid Team to Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas https://t.co/wxdl67nLDD 4 days ago

medmonds29_ed

MichEd RT @Deoliver47: Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will lead a delegation to Puerto Rico along with the deployment of… 4 days ago

Deoliver47

Denise Oliver-Velez Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will lead a delegation to Puerto Rico along with the deplo… https://t.co/AsujxDP86G 4 days ago

Mendacity_Q

Giancarlo Croce 🏳️‍🌈✡️ New York Deploys Aid Team to Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas – NBC New York https://t.co/sI7PyrtRVP 5 days ago

NilsaNilsag63

Nilsa Gonzalez RT @thinkpuertorico: New York Deploys Aid Team to Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas https://t.co/sMwKSPUqd0 5 days ago

thinkpuertorico

Think Puerto Rico New York Deploys Aid Team to Puerto Rico Earthquake Areas https://t.co/sMwKSPUqd0 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.