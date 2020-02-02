Barbecue Vs. Roast Crab: Mayors Of Kansas City, San Fran Place Their Super Bowl Bets

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish...

Donald Trump Incorrectly Congratulates State of Kansas on Chiefs Win, Team Actually Hails From Missouri Donald Trump made a big mistake when congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their 2020 Super Bowl win! The President took to his Twitter to share his thoughts...

Just Jared 2 hours ago



