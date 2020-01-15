Global  

Democrats Make Final Appeals in a Cloudy 2020 Iowa Caucus Race

NYTimes.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders is increasingly seen as the candidate on the rise. But the Iowa contest is unusually jumbled, and several candidates have realistic hopes for a sudden burst of momentum.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
News video: Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses

Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses 02:01

 Democratic presidential hopefuls are making a final push before the Iowa caucuses.

2020 Dems dash across Iowa in final weekend [Video]2020 Dems dash across Iowa in final weekend

Democratic presidential candidates dashed across Iowa on Saturday for rallies and speeches with just two days to go before the rural state kicks off the nominating process. Colette Luke reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29

Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus [Video]Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus

Iowa is the first state to vote for presidential candidates in 2020.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02


Democrats scramble for support in Iowa ahead of caucus

With just three days until the Iowa caucus, the 2020 Democrats not participating in the impeachment trial of President Trump scramble for public attention. Ed...
CBS News

Some 2020 Democrats face off in Iowa while others are stuck in D.C.

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are among the only 2020 Democrats getting face time with Iowa voters as other contenders serve as jurors in President Trump’s...
CBS News

