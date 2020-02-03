China reports 361 dead from coronavirus, total of 17,205 cases

Panic-stricken Filipinos are converging on shops to buy face masks after the first person outside of China died in the country from coronavirus.
Footage filmed on February 2 shows long lines of people gathered outside medical supplies stores along Bambang Street in Manila City.
BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after..
Scientists modeling the virus in Wuhan predict that infections may peak later this month. The illness has killed 813 people, making it deadlier than the SARS...
*Beijing:* The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 902 on Monday after the hardest-hit province of Hubei reported 91 new fatalities....