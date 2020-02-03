Global  

China reports 361 dead from coronavirus, total of 17,205 cases

Denver Post Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
China on Monday reported 361 have died on the mainland from the new virus, with an additional 2,829 new cases over the last 24 hours bringing the Chinese total to 17,205.
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China

Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China 00:31

 Panic-stricken Filipinos are converging on shops to buy face masks after the first person outside of China died in the country from coronavirus. Footage filmed on February 2 shows long lines of people gathered outside medical supplies stores along Bambang Street in Manila City. In the video,...

China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS [Video]China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 with two foreigners - a Japanese and an American - among the dead.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China [Video]American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fin24.com | China spends $4.5bn as Wuhan coronavirus cases set to peak

Scientists modeling the virus in Wuhan predict that infections may peak later this month. The illness has killed 813 people, making it deadlier than the SARS...
News24 Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldSeattle TimesJapan Today

As Coronavirus exceeds 39,000, death toll rises to 902

*Beijing:* The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 902 on Monday after the hardest-hit province of Hubei reported 91 new fatalities....
Mid-Day Also reported by •CTV NewsZee NewsReutersJapan Today

