Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform at Super Bowl halftime show

CBS News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez's daughter even made a surprise performance.
News video: Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News 01:12

 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the first time two Latin artists — and Latin women —have top billing together at the Super Bowl halftime.

