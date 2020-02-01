Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV

Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV

cbs4.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes engineered a third straight double-digit comeback to win the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1969.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Super party underway at Power and Light to support Chiefs

Super party underway at Power and Light to support Chiefs 02:18

 Chiefs Kingdom filled the Power and Light District on Friday night for a pep rally to celebrate the Chiefs making Super Bowl LIV.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Damien Williams touchdown [Video]Damien Williams touchdown

Damien Williams touchdown

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:35Published

Chiefs 2nd touchdown [Video]Chiefs 2nd touchdown

Chiefs 2nd touchdown

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Patrick Mahomes leads fourth quarter Super Bowl LIV comeback to give Chiefs long-awaited title

Patrick Mahomes leads fourth quarter Super Bowl LIV comeback to give Chiefs long-awaited titleKansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed two touchdown passes and Damien Williams ran for another as KC erased yet another playoff deficit to...
FOX Sports Also reported by •bizjournalsUSATODAY.com

Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV: Twitter reacts to historic comeback victory, Patrick Mahomes' MVP

The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years
CBS Sports Also reported by •Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AFP

AFP news agency @PatrickMahomes @Chiefs @49ers “We never lost faith” A 50-year wait A 20-10 4th quarter deficit and nerves of steel… https://t.co/6UWQXeiVcz 1 minute ago

CBSSacramento

CBS Sacramento CBS13 Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/P9TuE3BI2f https://t.co/UbNMIeIUsT 6 minutes ago

TwoHauteMamas1

Sheletta Brundidge RT @SeawrightSays: SPORTS HEADLINE: "Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV" https://t.co/… 22 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/FI7c8tLXzn https://t.co/ZVFkLct9fq 23 minutes ago

SeawrightSays

Norman Seawright III, irrational optimist SPORTS HEADLINE: "Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV" https://t.co/9K8YNpHFsl #WCCO 25 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV… https://t.co/xiId9owp6b 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.