๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Last push for supporters before Iowa caucuses https://t.co/3AXKoQmyO5 6 minutes ago LabourDublinBayNorth RT @spekofthedevil: Asking all my supporters for a final push of fundraising before the last week before the vote! 🗳 Any little bit you can… 8 hours ago Liam van der Spek Asking all my supporters for a final push of fundraising before the last week before the vote! 🗳 Any little bit you… https://t.co/xnBfcOFlIh 8 hours ago HowDidWeGetHere ❤️🇺🇸 @contrarient @Chadmmmk @Kimstwitaddress @amjoyshow Please avoid going the way of Bernie’s supporters. They push peo… https://t.co/EWMmI9vfqC 11 hours ago Wright-o This is the point when all of the candidate's supporters on Twitter are angry bees. The last final push before the… https://t.co/Qyw0kDu2oJ 4 days ago Dominic Campbell Proud of @merici and her fellow @ewarren supporters heading to Iowa today for the last push before the Iowa caucus… https://t.co/2A9vs8sPVd 5 days ago KTVO Television Approximately 143 people showed up at the Ottumwa YMCA on Tuesday morning to hear Mayor Pete Buttigieg make one of… https://t.co/JwdyO9TgGO 5 days ago