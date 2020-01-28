Global  

Three People In NYC Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus

CBS 2 Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
So far, the deadly coronavirus virus has killed 361 people, with the Philippines reporting the only death outside of China.
News video: Three People In NYC Tested For Coronavirus

Three People In NYC Tested For Coronavirus 01:31

 So far, the deadly coronavirus virus has killed 361 people, with the Philippines reporting the only death outside of China. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China [Video]Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China

Panic-stricken Filipinos are converging on shops to buy face masks after the first person outside of China died in the country from coronavirus. Footage filmed on February 2 shows long lines of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published

Officials: 3 People In NYC Being Tested For Coronavirus [Video]Officials: 3 People In NYC Being Tested For Coronavirus

The Department of Health confirmed the third possible case on Sunday night. Officials said all three patients recently traveled to China. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Three more people in Germany infected with coronavirus: state ministry

Three more people in southern Germany have contracted the coronavirus and they are employees at the same company where a man became the first person in Germany...
Reuters

Three more people in Germany infected with coronavirus - state ministry

Three more people in southern Germany have contracted the coronavirus and they are employees at the same company where a man became the first person in Germany...
Reuters India

