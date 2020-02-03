Global  

Iowa caucuses offer small but potentially influential delegate prize

CBS News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Just 41 of the 3,979 pledged national delegates available in the primary calendar are at stake in Iowa. A candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegates to win the nomination.
