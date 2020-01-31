BeccTopia RT @MSNBC: Voting in the #IowaCaucuses can be complicated. If you're not sure how they work, @SteveKornacki is here to break down the rule… 20 seconds ago

Kevin Rozell RT @MSNBC: Voting in the #IowaCaucuses can be complicated. If you're not sure how they work, @SteveKornacki is here to break down the ru… 4 minutes ago

DeAngelo 🌹 RT @imperfectnewz: I cant decide what channel to watch the Iowa Caucus results on. 5 minutes ago

Julie Gavran, PhD RT @NBCNewsNow: Voting in the #IowaCaucuses can be complicated. If you're not sure how they work, @SteveKornacki is here to break down the… 5 minutes ago

Shameful Right Iowa Caucus 2020: What to Watch For and When to Expect Results https://t.co/bFdGI7ZY50 5 minutes ago

MSNBC Voting in the #IowaCaucuses can be complicated. If you're not sure how they work, @SteveKornacki is here to break… https://t.co/JgLsmhWNzb 5 minutes ago

Laura Abilan RT @bluestein: A Georgian’s guide to the Iowa caucus: Here's what to watch today #gapol https://t.co/caUdPAMEg4 6 minutes ago