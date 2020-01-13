Woman Finds Her Lost Dog On Viral Florida Beer Can

A Florida brewery that started featuring shelter dogs on their beer cans ended up helping a woman find her dog who had been missing since 2017.



Recent related videos from verified sources Driver and dog survive car flipping over in epic police chase Cats aren't the only ones with nine lives. A woman and her dog, named Cheeto, walked away unscathed after her van flipped over during a police chase. The driver was allegedly fleeing DeLand police in.. Credit: nypost Duration: 01:00Published 6 days ago Woman Slips and Falls Multiple Times While Trying to Take Dog Out on Icy Street This woman was trying to walk her dog out on the icy street. However, she slipped funnily on the ice and fell on the street. She even lost the grip of her dog's leash and they started running away... Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 03:28Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Woman sees missing dog on beer cans promoting shelter dogs BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida brewery that recently began placing shelter dogs’ faces on beer cans helped reunite a Minnesota woman with her dog, Hazel,...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this