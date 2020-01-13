Global  

Woman Finds Her Lost Dog On Viral Florida Beer Can

cbs4.com Monday, 3 February 2020
A Florida brewery that started featuring shelter dogs on their beer cans ended up helping a woman find her dog who had been missing since 2017.
 A Florida brewery’s idea to put pictures of adoptable dogs at the Manatee County Shelter on its beer cans resulted in a woman finding the pet she’d lost long ago.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida brewery that recently began placing shelter dogs’ faces on beer cans helped reunite a Minnesota woman with her dog, Hazel,...
