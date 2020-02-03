Global  

1 Dead and 5 Injured After Shooting on Greyhound Bus

NYTimes.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The police praised the driver, who persuaded the suspect to get off the bus on a highway near Los Angeles.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Shooting On Bay Area Greyhound Bus

1 Dead, 5 Injured In Shooting On Bay Area Greyhound Bus 01:10

 One person has been killed and five others were injured in a shooting on a Greyhound Bus in Kern County early Monday morning. Officials said the bus was headed to the Bay Area. Anne Makovec reports. (2/3/20)

23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 3 [Video]23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 3

Breaking News: one person is dead and five others injured after someone opens fire on Greyhound bus just off the I-5. The latest updates from Fort Tejon CHP officials on this investigation.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:23

1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus [Video]1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus

The bus had left Los Angeles before midnight and was on its way to Northern California. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:53


1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus From LA To Bay Area

One person has died and five others were wounded when gunfire erupted on an overnight Greyhound bus from Los Angeles as it was on its way to the Bay Area.
CBS 2

Greyhound bus shooting: One dead, five injured in California

A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a Greyhound bus travelling from LA to San Francisco.
BBC News

