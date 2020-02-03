Global  

Kansas City celebrates Super Bowl triumph

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Kansas City is reveling in the Chiefs' first Super Bowl championship in 50 years (Feb. 3)
 
News video: 7 Sports Cave (Feb. 2nd) 6 year Anniversary

7 Sports Cave (Feb. 2nd) 6 year Anniversary 22:20

 the 7 Sports Cave celebrates its' 6-year anniversary with the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV.

FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes [Video]FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi's foundation just sponsored all the adoptable dogs at a Kansas City shelter pet network. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' Connection To Pittsburgh [Video]Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' Connection To Pittsburgh

KDKA talks to Pirates PR Director Jim Trdinich about Patrick Mahomes' father Pat, who played for the Bucs in the 2003 season.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:37Published


Comeback king Mahomes sparks Chiefs to Super Bowl win

The Super Bowl win was Kansas City's first NFL Championship since their triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.
Khaleej Times

Trump Congratulates Wrong State on Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Win

Trump Congratulates Wrong State on Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl WinPresident *Donald Trump* tonight sent out a tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory, as well as the state of Kansas itself.
Mediaite

lojoUSC

Lori Meloch RT @ABC: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at the KC Pet Pr… 8 seconds ago

JAMROCK_23

Jamie RT @wsvn: To celebrate his team's Super Bowl win, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is paying the adoption fees for all dog… 11 seconds ago

OptimisticSnark

Amy RT @shelterpets: Derrick Nnadi has been celebrating every win all season long by getting Kansas City dogs adopted. That’s something to chee… 11 seconds ago

shelterpets

Shelter Pet Project Derrick Nnadi has been celebrating every win all season long by getting Kansas City dogs adopted. That’s something… https://t.co/meVvTI4Ege 58 seconds ago

LuskPam

pam lusk RT @abc15: Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying for all dog adoptions at Kansas City rescue: https://t.co/XtAEavTdNi #abc15 ht… 1 minute ago

FLMomNYGirl

🌴PalmTreePatriot🌴 LOVE THIS! Kansas City @Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is celebrating his team's #SuperBowl win by paying th… https://t.co/uBpUyYivqj 3 minutes ago

datoader

toad RT @ABCWorldNews: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at the… 3 minutes ago

wsls

WSLS 10 AMAZING!🐾❤️ Kansas City Chief Derrick Nnadi, is choosing to celebrate his team's Super Bowl win by paying for the a… https://t.co/clAAvASa17 3 minutes ago

