Super Bowl 54 Champ, Former FSU Grad Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Victory By Helping Homeless Dogs

Hugh Bernreuter Kudos to former CMU star Eric Fisher, No. 1 draft pick and now Super Bowl champ. But in the trenches, there is alwa… https://t.co/6ZaSqeDnxY 5 minutes ago eattoejam RT @SFY: .@JustinTuck gives 3 reasons why former teammate Eli Manning is definitely a Hall of Famer: 1. He played 16 years & didn’t miss a… 12 minutes ago Corey 🤘🏼 @TheJordanRachel Well considering he is a former super bowl champ I believe he should know this already...... but good try? 29 minutes ago cowboy colt RT @DerekSTerry: Former UK DC Matt House is a super bowl champ 41 minutes ago Coach Bob McClain RT @Illinois_Alma: Last night marked the 32nd time an #ILLINOIS alumnus ended a season as a Super Bowl Champion. 🔶🔷 Former Fighting Illini… 42 minutes ago RaCu RT @CBSMiami: #SuperBowl54 champ, former FSU grad @DerrickNnadi celebrates victory by helping homeless dogs https://t.co/vKLubhZhQC 54 minutes ago CBS4 Miami #SuperBowl54 champ, former FSU grad @DerrickNnadi celebrates victory by helping homeless dogs https://t.co/vKLubhZhQC 1 hour ago Distinct Athlete Congrats to former Minnesota Golden Gopher Damien Wilson who is a Super Bowl Champ https://t.co/ZXQcQCtctH https://t.co/4DLttbAqMA 1 hour ago