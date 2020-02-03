Global  

Super Bowl 54 Champ, Former FSU Grad Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Victory By Helping Homeless Dogs

cbs4.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Super Bowl 54 winner and Florida State University graduate Derrick Nnadi is celebrating his team's victory by helping homeless dogs find fur-ever homes.
FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes

FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes 00:28

 Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi's foundation just sponsored all the adoptable dogs at a Kansas City shelter pet network.

