What Democratic opponents? Joe Biden only has eyes for Trump in bid for Iowa caucus win

Delawareonline Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Throughout the last year, Joe Biden has made the case to Iowans that he's the most qualified candidate to take on Trump and unite the country.
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Biden tears into Trump at Iowa rally

Biden tears into Trump at Iowa rally 01:08

 Former US Vice President Joe Biden tears into current President Donald Trump during a rally in Iowa.

Warren Polling Forth In Iowa [Video]Warren Polling Forth In Iowa

On Monday, Iowa will hold the first in the nation Caucus to determine the Democratic candidate fro President. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are duking it out for the #1 spot. Pete Buttigieg is gunning..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Trump Rips Dem Candidates [Video]Trump Rips Dem Candidates

In keeping with tradition, President Trump gave his pre-game Super Bowl interview on Sunday. He used the opportunity to kick off the election season by talking about the top Democratic candidates...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie vs Biden: two septuagenarians lead Democratic field ahead of Iowa caucus

He’s the oldest candidate in the White House race, but Bernie Sanders has managed, yet again, to energise young voters with polls showing him running neck and...
France 24

Iowa caucus: Poll shows tight race with Biden, Sanders tied

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows a tight race in Iowa. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are tied with 25% support...
CBS News


dnlhaller

Daniel R Haller @ChrisBEsq @RepAdamSchiff What poll chris? That article depicts biden suggesting that he won’t be nice to democrat… https://t.co/Q2WAdV5nGG 5 days ago

