Brad Pitt, Rebel Wilson Make Royal Family Jokes During BAFTAs While Kate Middleton, Prince William Sit In Audience
Monday, 3 February 2020 (
2 hours ago)
'He says that he is gonna name this Harry'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
11 hours ago < > Embed
Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience. With Pitt not present at the ceremony in London, Robbie stepped up to collect the award for best... Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry 00:51
Recent related videos from verified sources
Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs
The Australian actor-comedian jokes about the British royal family, the BAFTAs' lack of diversity, the coronavirus, and her latest film 'Cats', while introducing the best..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:00 Published 3 hours ago
Highlights From The BAFTAS 2020
The British Academy Film Awards, 2020 are over, with World War I epic “1917” being the biggest winner, winning seven awards including best picture and best director. Joaquin Phoenix was named best..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:15 Published 9 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this