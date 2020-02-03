Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Brad Pitt, Rebel Wilson Make Royal Family Jokes During BAFTAs While Kate Middleton, Prince William Sit In Audience

Brad Pitt, Rebel Wilson Make Royal Family Jokes During BAFTAs While Kate Middleton, Prince William Sit In Audience

Daily Caller Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
'He says that he is gonna name this Harry'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry

Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry 00:51

 Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience. With Pitt not present at the ceremony in London, Robbie stepped up to collect the award for best...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs [Video]Rebel Wilson delivers gag-filled speech at the BAFTAs

The Australian actor-comedian jokes about the British royal family, the BAFTAs&apos; lack of diversity, the coronavirus, and her latest film &apos;Cats&apos;, while introducing the best..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Highlights From The BAFTAS 2020 [Video]Highlights From The BAFTAS 2020

The British Academy Film Awards, 2020 are over, with World War I epic “1917” being the biggest winner, winning seven awards including best picture and best director. Joaquin Phoenix was named best..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rebel Wilson roasts royal family and all-male shortlist during brutal BAFTAs speech

If you thought Brad Pitt's BAFTAs joke about Prince Harry was awkward, just wait until you see the first 30 seconds of Rebel Wilson's speech. "It is really...
Mashable

Kate Middleton & Prince William React to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry's Royal Exit

Brad Pitt wrote a joke about Prince Harry‘s exit from the royals and the joke was told right in front of Prince Harry‘s brother Prince William and...
Just Jared Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldLainey GossipE! OnlineBelfast TelegraphAceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BJChiszar

Benjamin John Chiszar MPA, MS RT @CBSNews: Brad Pitt roasts Prince Harry while Joaquin Phoenix calls out "systemic racism" at BAFTAs https://t.co/LuP1rUJayH https://t.co… 16 minutes ago

sollunna

sol ramirez RT @Prncss72: Please tell me I’m not the only one who found Rebel Wilson’s & Brad Pitt’s comments last night extremely disrespectful?! No m… 28 minutes ago

BradPittShare

Brad Pitt Share Brad Pitt and Rebel Wilson Mock the Royals While Prince William and Kate Middleton Grin and Bear It at BAFTAs - The… https://t.co/bNA5u8e5Ue 33 minutes ago

SharonNinian

Sharon Parker RT @SkyNews: From Brad Pitt kicking off his acceptance speech with "Hey Britain, I heard you just became single" (he wasn't even present at… 36 minutes ago

FitFantastic1

Ali C FitFantastic RT @Adelsexpertin: We heard Brad Pitt and Rebel Wilson addressing the Royals in a tasteless way. So let’s focus on Joaquin Phoenix curtsy… 41 minutes ago

Wendyan57394422

Wendyanne Dana Ding commented on MailOnline: Rebel Wilson smugly sauntered off the stage, basking in the titter from the audi… https://t.co/YODvyYKp4M 51 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News Brad Pitt roasts Prince Harry while Joaquin Phoenix calls out "systemic racism" at BAFTAs https://t.co/LuP1rUJayH https://t.co/F5KGcgX3Iw 55 minutes ago

aster_ts

Aster_ts Brad Pitt and Rebel Wilson Mock the Royals While Prince William and Kate Middleton Grin and Bear It at BAFTAs… https://t.co/KDBnvjKOuK 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.