Iowa caucuses: Glasgow to vote on Democrat candidates Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

For the first time, one of the three international satellite caucuses outside the US is to take place in Glasgow. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Iowa’s Impact The upcoming Iowa caucuses could be make or break for some democratic candidates. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 03:02Published on January 8, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Catholics Consider Presidential Candidates Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses In Dubuque, a majority of working-class Catholic voters flipped from Democrat to Republican in 2016 — for the first time since Dwight Eisenhower. Will...

NPR 4 days ago





Tweets about this