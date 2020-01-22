Global  

Three shot inside Texas A&M-Commerce University residence hall: campus police

FOXNews.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Two people were killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Texas A&M University residence hall Monday, according to campus police.
News video: Two Dead in Shooting at Texas A&M University

 A criminal investigation is underway after a fatal shooting at Texas A&M University.

Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas university residence hall: ABC

Two people were killed and another was wounded on Monday in a shooting at a Texas A&M University-Commerce, ABC News reported, citing campus police.
Texas university shooting leaves two people dead

Two people were killed and a third person is injured after a shooting in a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.
