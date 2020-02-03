Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Brad Pitt jabs Prince Harry in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt jabs Prince Harry in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie

CBS News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt wasn't at the British Academy Film Awards to accept his trophy for Best Supporting Actor in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." But his speech, as delivered by his co-star Margot Robbie in front of the royals, was one of the most memorable moments of the night. He said he would name the award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the states.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were good sports and laughed off the joke.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie 00:40

 Brad Pitt poked fun at the UK leaving the European Union by mocking his own love life in an acceptance speech at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, which was read out by Margot Robbie.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]Minions 2: The Rise of Gru - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Minions 2: The Rise of Gru starring Steve Carell, Russell Brand, Kevin Hart, Margot Robbie, Pierre Coffin and Dave Bautista! Release Date: July 3,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:30Published

Black, pink and a bit of sparkle on BAFTA red carpet [Video]Black, pink and a bit of sparkle on BAFTA red carpet

Black was the colour of choice for many stars, including Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan and Lily-Rose Depp, while others, such as Renee Zellweger and Scarlett Johansson, opted for pink at this year's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Prince Harry's Royal Exit in BAFTA Speech

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor, who didn't attend the award show in London 'due to family obligations,' also pokes fun at his single status with a...
AceShowbiz

Brad Pitt roasts Prince Harry at BAFTAs

Brad Pitt said he was going to name his award Harry "because he's really excited about bringing it back to the States."
CBS News


Tweets about this

dwburnsjr

seaside folley Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech https://t.co/7n3zCjdoEg 2 hours ago

rajivshori62

Rajiv Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech https://t.co/HGvGhaowKI #FoxNews 3 hours ago

dorothy0151

Dee Dee RT @God_SpeedUSA: Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech https://t.co/YBEdwMNtAB I didn’t… 4 hours ago

God_SpeedUSA

GodSpeed Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech https://t.co/YBEdwMNtAB I didn’t get it?🤔 5 hours ago

OrgKhazen

khazen.org Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech https://t.co/XmYSCapiC7 6 hours ago

Fearless45_MAGA

Fearless45_MAGA #KAG #CULT45 IFBP Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech https://t.co/AsZ2InCtDV 6 hours ago

ChromeStallions

Scott Frazier Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech https://t.co/O2qHebOcb7 7 hours ago

rrjlk70prj

Robert J Keegan Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech https://t.co/6EMHGJoM1h… https://t.co/sZ5yTb5RgV 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.