2 Dead, 1 Injured In Texas A&M-Commerce School Shooting

Daily Caller Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
2 Dead, 1 Injured In Texas A&M Branch School Shooting
News video: 2 Dead In Shooting At Texas A&M University's Commerce Campus

2 Dead In Shooting At Texas A&M University's Commerce Campus 00:23

 Police haven't said yet exactly what happened or who the shooter is.

2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce [Video]2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

University police said two women were killed and a 2-year-old child was hurt in a shooting Monday but declined to give much more information.

2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce [Video]2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce

An active criminal investigation is ongoing at Texas A&M University-Commerce where two women were found dead and a 2-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting at a residence hall.

Texas university shooting leaves two people dead

Two people were killed and a third person is injured after a shooting in a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.
Independent Also reported by •Seattle Times

