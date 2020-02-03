Global  

Rush Limbaugh Reveals He Has Advanced Lung Cancer

Monday, 3 February 2020
The conservative radio talk show host said during a live radio broadcast on Monday that he would keep working, but would take some days off to work out a treatment plan.
News video: Rush Limbaugh Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

Rush Limbaugh Diagnosed With Lung Cancer 00:38

 Rush Limbaugh has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Radio Show Host Rush Limbaugh Says He Has Advanced Lung Cancer [Video]Radio Show Host Rush Limbaugh Says He Has Advanced Lung Cancer

Limbaugh told listeners he will take some days off for tests and treatment.

Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Diagnosed With Lung Cancer [Video]Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

Limbaugh told listeners he will miss time on the show while undergoing treatment.

Political World Stunned By Rush Limbaugh’s Lung Cancer Diagnosis: ‘He’s Got Millions of People Behind Him’

Journalists, commentators, and politicians from across the political spectrum joined together to wish conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh a speedy recovery,...
Mediaite

Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday,...
Seattle Times

