How to watch the 2020 Iowa caucuses live

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the Iowa caucuses (all times local): 12:30 p.m. More than 100 supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Pete...

Candidates make their closing cases on the eve of Iowa’s caucuses On the eve of the Iowa caucuses – Sen. Bernie Sanders predicted that the first contest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination will lead to the...

FOXNews.com 21 hours ago Also reported by • NPR

