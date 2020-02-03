Global  

Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl win by paying the adoption fee for over 100 dogs

CBS News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
After his team won Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi made snow angels in the confetti – then paid off the adoption fees for more than 100 shelter dogs. It may be the most wholesome Super Bowl celebration ever.
 Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi is celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win by covering the adoption fees of all available dogs at the Kansas City Pet Project.

