Bernie Sanders looks to continue momentum in Iowa

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
After the impeachment trial wrapped up for the day in Washington, Senator Bernie Sanders raced to Iowa for the caucus. He entered the 2020 race with a strong base of supporters and has seen a boost in recent polls. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

 Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus [Video]Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Democratic Presidential Hopefuls On The Ground In Iowa Ahead Of Caucuses [Video]Democratic Presidential Hopefuls On The Ground In Iowa Ahead Of Caucuses

CBS4's Natalie Brand is in De Moines where the polls show a very tight race.

Fact-checking Bernie Sanders in Ames, Iowa

AMES, Iowa — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called for a systematic change in the economy, health care, criminal justice, and the environment during 45 minutes of...
News24.com | Bernie Sanders positive about Iowa caucus | Coronavirus death toll spikes: WATCH the top world news videos for today

'I have a good feeling,' says Sanders as he awaits Iowa caucus results | China virus death toll rises above 420; here are the top world news videos for today....
