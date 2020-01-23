Dramatic video shows the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in London. Officers believed they were risking their lives when they rushed to disarm a man who had stabbed two people. Elizabeth Palmer reports.



Recent related videos from verified sources Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London Police forensics were seen at the aftermath of a terror attack in Streatham, south London, on Sunday evening (February 2). The attacker was shot dead by police. Three were injured in the attack,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:45Published 1 day ago Police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London (RAW) This is the moment police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London after allegedly assaulting a police officer. Onlookers in were shocked to see a man climbing over chimneys as he.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:06Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this News230 Video shows aftermath of deadly London stabbing attack https://t.co/ILDzzWvmvr https://t.co/NAhROK8hhX 13 minutes ago KaleidoscopeTech RT @WVTM13: Drone video shows the devastating aftermath of a deadly fire at a marina in north Alabama. At least 8 people were killed in 35… 6 days ago #WVTM13 Drone video shows the devastating aftermath of a deadly fire at a marina in north Alabama. At least 8 people were k… https://t.co/s8VlpRSg0m 6 days ago Ben Culpepper RT @WVTM13: DEADLY MARINA FIRE 🔥 Drone video shows the aftermath of a fire at a marina in north Alabama. Fire officials said 8 people were… 1 week ago #WVTM13 Drone video shows the devastating aftermath of a deadly fire at a marina in north Alabama. At least 8 people were k… https://t.co/Y3P63bheAS 1 week ago #WVTM13 DEADLY MARINA FIRE 🔥 Drone video shows the aftermath of a fire at a marina in north Alabama. Fire officials said 8… https://t.co/o1uEew5x7i 1 week ago