Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Video shows aftermath of deadly London stabbing attack

Video shows aftermath of deadly London stabbing attack

CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Dramatic video shows the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in London. Officers believed they were risking their lives when they rushed to disarm a man who had stabbed two people. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Streatham attack: Eyewitness video shows London police approach dead terrorist

Streatham attack: Eyewitness video shows London police approach dead terrorist 02:12

 Eyewitness video has emerged of police attending to the body of the Streatham terror attacker who wore a fake bomb vest during a stabbing spree. Video filmed by a local resident shows the dead attacker’s body outside a Boots store on Streatham High Road in south London and police...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London [Video]Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London

Police forensics were seen at the aftermath of a terror attack in Streatham, south London, on Sunday evening (February 2). The attacker was shot dead by police. Three were injured in the attack,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:45Published

Police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London (RAW) [Video]Police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London (RAW)

This is the moment police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London after allegedly assaulting a police officer. Onlookers in were shocked to see a man climbing over chimneys as he..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OfficialNews230

News230 Video shows aftermath of deadly London stabbing attack https://t.co/ILDzzWvmvr https://t.co/NAhROK8hhX 13 minutes ago

kaleidoscopeT0

KaleidoscopeTech RT @WVTM13: Drone video shows the devastating aftermath of a deadly fire at a marina in north Alabama. At least 8 people were killed in 35… 6 days ago

WVTM13

#WVTM13 Drone video shows the devastating aftermath of a deadly fire at a marina in north Alabama. At least 8 people were k… https://t.co/s8VlpRSg0m 6 days ago

bculpe

Ben Culpepper RT @WVTM13: DEADLY MARINA FIRE 🔥 Drone video shows the aftermath of a fire at a marina in north Alabama. Fire officials said 8 people were… 1 week ago

WVTM13

#WVTM13 Drone video shows the devastating aftermath of a deadly fire at a marina in north Alabama. At least 8 people were k… https://t.co/Y3P63bheAS 1 week ago

WVTM13

#WVTM13 DEADLY MARINA FIRE 🔥 Drone video shows the aftermath of a fire at a marina in north Alabama. Fire officials said 8… https://t.co/o1uEew5x7i 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.