CBS News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden was upbeat ahead of the Iowa caucus. He said his campaign will "survive all the way through." Nikole Killion has more.
News video: Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus 02:20

 Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Biden tears into Trump at Iowa rally [Video]Biden tears into Trump at Iowa rally

Former US Vice President Joe Biden tears into current President Donald Trump during a rally in Iowa.

Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote [Video]Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote

Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden held rallies in Iowa on Saturday (February 1st) as they attempt to drum up support ahead of the caucus on Monday (February..

As Joe Biden competes for a win in Iowa, one GOP senator is already talking about impeaching him

Joe Biden sits near the top of most polls ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, and his campaign is hoping for a win that could help propel Biden to...
Fact-checking Joe Biden in Ankeny, Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa — Former Vice President Joe Biden ignored his Democratic rivals and focused extensively on attacking President Donald Trump at a campaign event,...
juzme19

juz me RT @jilevin: Joe Biden is optimistic going into the Iowa caucus https://t.co/NSKdloro5b 3 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Joe Biden is optimistic going into the Iowa caucus https://t.co/ZC5dGQEmiE https://t.co/VWKfAEhmMS 1 hour ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Joe Biden is optimistic going into the Iowa caucus https://t.co/NSKdloro5b 1 hour ago

OfficialNews230

News230 Joe Biden is optimistic going into the Iowa caucus https://t.co/bDQEJQZESf https://t.co/q9m43Wnaa6 1 hour ago

ColleenLyon1

Colleen Lyon RT @michele5411: Description of the different campaigns going into Monday: Biden: working hard, focused, serious Warren: happy, joyous, op… 2 days ago

michele5411

michele collins Description of the different campaigns going into Monday: Biden: working hard, focused, serious Warren: happy, joy… https://t.co/Fwb9DsA825 2 days ago

AChutneyFerret

Chutney Starting to get hopeful biden isn't going to sleepwalk into the nomination, last few times I felt optimistic about… https://t.co/yLGS2vETti 6 days ago

