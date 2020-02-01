Global  

Sanders wins sparsely attended Iowa satellite caucus located on Joe Biden's home turf

Delawareonline Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Two miles from Biden's campaign headquarters, Bernie Sanders came away with the most delegates at the Philadelphia satellite caucus.
 
Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

 Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

